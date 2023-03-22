Genetic testing aids fight against breast cancer

Are you concerned about a family history of breast cancer? The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd provides genetic counseling and testing services to help you assess your risk.
The goal is to identify and educate women who may be at an increased risk of breast cancer due to an inherited genetic factor. Identifying those who are at an increased risk can promote awareness, early detection and the best possible outcomes.
A genetic counseling session involves a one-on-one meeting with one of our trained professionals. As part of the session, the professional also educates the patient on the role of genetics in cancer, genetic testing options, and screening recommendations based on the family history and the results of any genetic testing.
“While we often focus on the importance of getting an annual mammogram, for some women, genetic testing can also play a big role in identifying breast risk and saving lives,” said Aimee Griffin, vice president of Professional Services at Atrium Health Floyd.
The BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene, often called “the breast cancer genes,” are the two genes most commonly known. When one of these genes is defective and not functioning properly, it can increase an individual’s risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer. There are also many other genetic alternations that can raise someone’s risk of developing breast or other types of cancer.
A woman with one of these genetic mutations has the following chances for breast cancer:
♦ Up to an 80 percent chance of getting breast cancer in her lifetime
♦ Up to a 50 percent risk of getting breast cancer by age 50
♦ Up to a 64 percent chance of getting breast cancer twice in a lifetime.
That is why genetic testing adds another layer in efforts to detect breast cancer early. When a genetic alteration is identified, customized screening regimens can be developed for the patient, and will often involve more frequent examinations and use of other imaging modalities like MRI and Ultrasound. In individuals with a significant increase in risk, there are also risk reducing medications and surgical options available.
An individual who meets any of the following criteria may benefit from genetic evaluation and testing:
♦ You are a female who was diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 50.
♦ You are a male who was diagnosed with breast cancer at any age.
♦ Your mother, sister, daughter, grandmother or aunt had breast cancer before age 50 or ovarian cancer at any age.
♦ A close male relative was diagnosed with breast cancer.
While BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 are the most widely known genetic alterations that impact a woman’s risk for breast and ovarian cancer, there are many other types of genetic alterations that can put a woman (or a man) at increased risk for breast cancer.
“The nurse practitioners at The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd are all graduates of City of Hope’s Clinical Cancer Genetics program, and are specially trained in genetic evaluation, counseling, and testing and can help you and your family understand your cancer risk,” Griffin said.
Regardless of your genetic background, it is advisable to stay as healthy as you can.
♦ A high BMI (body mass index) and post-menopausal weight gain are linked to an increased risk of getting breast cancer after menopause. Try to watch your diet and keep a regular exercise regimen.
♦ Limit your intake of alcohol. Even moderate drinking has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.
♦ Studies also indicate women who breastfeed for several months may also lower their breast cancer risk.
♦ Extended use of hormone therapy after menopause can increase your risk of breast cancer. Talk to your health care provider if you have concerns.
For more information about counseling or genetic testing, contact The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd at 706-509-6840.