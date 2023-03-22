Genetic testing aids fight against breast cancer

Are you concerned about a family history of breast cancer? The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd provides genetic counseling and testing services to help you assess your risk.

The goal is to identify and educate women who may be at an increased risk of breast cancer due to an inherited genetic factor. Identifying those who are at an increased risk can promote awareness, early detection and the best possible outcomes.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In