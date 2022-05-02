Music fans need to look no further than Calhoun’s The GEM Theatre this May.
Featuring something for everyone, The Gem, 114 N. Wall St., welcomes multiple performers throughout the month. Reserved seating for all shows is available online at calhoungemtheatre.org.
The excitement kicks off with Resurrection: A Journey Tribute on Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. Relive or discover your favorite Journey songs as Nashville’s Resurrection takes you back to their 1980s concert experience. Tickets range between $37 and $45.
Next, Marty Haggard, son of Merle Haggard, takes the stage on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. His family-oriented show, Marty Haggard: A Tribute to Merle Haggard “My Dad,” features real country music and honors his legendary father through song and storytelling. Tickets: $37-$45.
Finally, The Mad Hatters: A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers bring their act on Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. These Atlanta music scene veterans bring decades of Tom Petty music to life through their loud and live interpretation. Tickets: $35.
Don’t forget: the free movie series continues with the 1962 classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” on Monday, May 9 at 1 p.m. and 7p.m. The movie is sponsored by AdventHealth and free to the public. Concessions will be available for purchase and donations are greatly appreciated.
The GEM features the best of both the past and present, as its appearance takes you back to 1939 and its amenities provide a state-of-the-art theatre experience. The original GEM is best remembered as a movie theatre, but the renovated 461 seat GEM showcases a variety of entertainment including concerts, plays, and movies.