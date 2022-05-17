Fans of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers can hear their favorite songs live at The GEM this weekend.

The Mad Hatters bring their tribute act to Calhoun on Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. Come check out these Atlanta music scene pros replicate the sound and vibe of The Heartbreakers!

Tickets: $35; reserved seating available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906/performance/11025207

Check out upcoming events at The GEM, including the FREE movie series at calhoungemtheatre.org.

