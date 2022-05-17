GEM Theatre hosts Tom Petty tribute band From GEM Theatre May 17, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fans of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers can hear their favorite songs live at The GEM this weekend.The Mad Hatters bring their tribute act to Calhoun on Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. Come check out these Atlanta music scene pros replicate the sound and vibe of The Heartbreakers!Tickets: $35; reserved seating available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906/performance/11025207Check out upcoming events at The GEM, including the FREE movie series at calhoungemtheatre.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Donut Castle closing its doors Gordon Record, May 14, 2022 Jury list for Monday, May 23, 2022 Suspects identified in theft case, one arrested Arrest records from the May 11, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.