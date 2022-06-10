GEM Theatre hosts free summer of movies From Gem Theatre Jun 10, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St. Blake Silvers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get ready to beat the heat and enjoy free movies all summer long!Sponsored by Mohawk and AdventHealth of Gordon, Calhoun’s GEM Theatre, 114 N Wall Street, proudly continues the free movie series with nine favorite films for everyone.Mohawk starts six weeks of the Family Film Festival with Disney’s 1971 classic “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.Next, AdventHealth of Gordon begins the Summer of Musicals with a 70th Anniversary showing of “Singin’ in the Rain” on Monday, June 13 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.All movies are free to the public. Concessions are available for purchase. Additional information about these movies and upcoming events available online: https://calhoungemtheatre.org/ or email info@gemtheatrecalhoun.org.GEM Theatre Summer of Movies Calendar♦ “Sing 2” — Tuesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; sponsored by Mohawk♦ “Luca” — Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; sponsored by Mohawk♦ “Yankee Doodle Dandy” — Monday, July 11, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; sponsored by AdventHealth of Gordon♦ “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — Tuesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; sponsored by Mohawk♦ “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” — Tuesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; sponsored by Mohawk♦ “Enchanted” — Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; sponsored by Mohawk♦ “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” — Monday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; sponsored by AdventHealth of GordonGroups of 10 or more should call by 3 p.m. the day prior for popcorn orders to help keep concessions moving quickly. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Calhoun business owner covers Boys & Girls Club summer tuition for 28 kids Grand Jury indictments for June 6, 2022 Gordon Record, June 4, 2022 Arrest records from the June 8, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Adairsville woman killed in wreck, Calhoun resident faces criminal charges Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.