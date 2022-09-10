GEM Theatre free silver screen movie series presents “High Noon” From Gem Theatre Sep 10, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The GEM Theatre will show “High Noon” Monday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Free movies continue at the GEM Theatre with the 70th anniversary screening of “High Noon” on Monday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.Starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly, the 1952 classic western depicts in real time a town Marshal’s decision to stand his ground against the outlaw Frank Miller, who is arriving on the noon train.The movie is sponsored by Nichols, Cauley, & Associates, LLC and is free to the public. Concessions are available for purchase and donations welcomed.Make plans to see upcoming free movies at The GEM:♦ “The Goonies” — Sept. 24; 10 a.m.♦ “Hocus Pocus” — Oct. 1; 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.♦ “Dirty Dancing” — Oct. 10; 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.♦ “The Polar Express” — Nov. 20; 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.♦ “Christmas in Connecticut” Nov. 21; 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.♦ “Christmas Vacation” — Dec. 3; 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.♦ “It’s a Wonderful Life” — Dec. 4; 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.♦ “Elf” — Dec. 10; 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.♦ “White Christmas” sing-along — Dec. 19; 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.The GEM Theatre is located at 114 N. Wall St. Check out a list of concerts and free movies at calhoungemtheatre.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Weekend packed with events Arrest records from the September 7, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Proposed Miller Ferry Road industrial project has neighbors concerned County gets broadband progress update Jury list for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.