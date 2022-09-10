GEM Theatre free silver screen movie series presents “High Noon”

The GEM Theatre will show “High Noon” Monday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

 Contributed

Free movies continue at the GEM Theatre with the 70th anniversary screening of “High Noon” on Monday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly, the 1952 classic western depicts in real time a town Marshal’s decision to stand his ground against the outlaw Frank Miller, who is arriving on the noon train.

