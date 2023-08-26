GEM Theatre celebrates anniversary with free movie “Casablanca”

Celebrate the GEM Theatre’s 12th anniversary, see “Casablanca” for free Sunday, Aug. 27, at 3 p.m.

 Contributed

Come celebrate the 12th anniversary of the GEM Theatre reopening on Sunday, Aug. 27, with a free showing of the 1942 classic “Casablanca” at 3 p.m.

Considered one of the greatest films of all time, the romantic drama stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henreid in French Morocco during World War II.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In