Calhoun’s GEM Theatre continues to showcase great live music in a historic venue this summer. Featured musicians include Twitty & Lynn, the grandchildren of legendary country artists, and Hunter Blalock, local Americana singer-songwriter.
The live entertainment begins with Twitty & Lynn performing A Salute to Conway & Loretta on Friday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. There has never been a more dynamic country music duo than Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn! Fans of Tayla Lynn’s “Memaw” and Tre Twitty’s “Poppy” will not want to miss this memorable concert experience. The next generation deliver their iconic grandparents’ pure country music along with amusing, intriguing stories. Tickets are $34 to $39.
Next, Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine return to The GEM on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Blalock’s unique songwriting style, a self-described blend of country, folk, and bluegrass, presents his uncensored view of the world and himself and creates an Americana sound. His influences range from Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, and American Aquarium to The Band, Townes Van Sant and many more. Joining him on stage will be special guests, singer-songwriters Tim Moore and Jonathan Peyton. Tickets are $25.
Also happening in August at The GEM: the free summer of musicals movie “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” on Monday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sponsored by AdventHealth of Gordon, the movie is free to the public and concessions will be available for purchase.
The GEM Theatre is located at 114 N. Wall St. Events calendar and information available online at calhoungemtheatre.org.