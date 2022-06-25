GEM summer movie series continues with "Luca"

The GEM will show “Luca” on Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

 Contributed

The free summer movies series continues at the GEM Theatre, 114 N Wall Street, with Disney and Pixar’s 2021 release “Luca” on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Set in the picturesque Italian Riviera, the family-friendly animated “Luca” presents a coming-of-age story featuring childhood friendships, adventure…and sea monsters!

The showings are free to the public and sponsored by Mohawk. Concessions are available for purchase. Check out the calendar of events and free movies online at calhoungemtheatre.org.

