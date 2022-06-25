GEM summer movie series continues with 'Luca' From Gem Theatre Jun 25, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The GEM will show “Luca” on Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The free summer movies series continues at the GEM Theatre, 114 N Wall Street, with Disney and Pixar’s 2021 release “Luca” on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.Set in the picturesque Italian Riviera, the family-friendly animated “Luca” presents a coming-of-age story featuring childhood friendships, adventure…and sea monsters!The showings are free to the public and sponsored by Mohawk. Concessions are available for purchase. Check out the calendar of events and free movies online at calhoungemtheatre.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Arrest records from the June 22, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Late night chase ends in fatal crash near downtown Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for June 18, 2022 Arrest records from the June 15, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Local rural broadband work underway Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.