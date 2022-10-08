GEM free movie series presents “Dirty Dancing” From Gem Theatre Oct 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The GEM Theatre will show “Dirty Dancing” Monday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get your dance shoes on and join the GEM Theatre for the 35th anniversary showings of “Dirty Dancing” on Monday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.The classic film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey features young love and exciting choreography at a Catskills resort during the summer of 1963.The movie is sponsored by Starr Mathews and is free to the public. Concessions are available for purchase and donations are welcomed.The GEM Theatre is located at 114 N. Wall St. Check out the list of upcoming events and free movies at The GEM online at calhoungemtheatre.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street Two Texas men arrested for child molestation at Calhoun motel Arrest records from the October 5, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Arrest records from the Sept. 28, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for October 1, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.