GDOT seeks rural community input for statewide transportation improvement program

As GDOT prepares its Fiscal Year 2024-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, the public comment period will be open through Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking for public comment from those living in rural communities for its upcoming improvement plan.

As GDOT prepares its Fiscal Year 2024-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, the public comment period will be open through Sunday, Sept. 17.

