GCSC Saddling Up for St. Jude's kids

Gordon County Saddle Club members are gearing up to host their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude trail ride event on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Dry Creek Trails in Armuchee to help support the children at St. Jude's Hospital.
Event registration begins at 9 a.m with ride out at 10 a.m. A $10 gift donation per rider is requested, however, sponsoring a rider or monetary contributions is also an option for anyone who wishes to help support fundraising efforts.
Plans are for a pleasant 2.5-hour trail ride followed by sandwiches, snacks, and soft drinks provided for participants, as well as raffles and live auction for various items. All proceeds to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Dry Creek Trailhead - Day Use Only Parking $5 fee per vehicle. Additional parking and primitive camping is available at multiple sites (at no charge) just off the trailhead.
Should weather become an issue, a rain date is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th - same location and time schedule.
Please remember to follow CDC guidelines with social distancing and wearing a mask. And please do not plan to attend if you are sick or have been exposed to anyone who has been COVID positive within three days prior to this event.
For more information contact Desmond Fox at 770-548-5956 or visit the GCSC Facebook page at facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub.
GCSC meets the 4th Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center 1282 Hwy 53 Spur, at 7 p.m.