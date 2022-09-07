GCAC Pets of the Week Sep 7, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Gordon County Animal Control, 790 Harris Beamer Road. Contributed Male lab mix - 8404D GCAC Female American Staffordshire terrier mix - 8405D GCAC Female sheltie mix - 8406D GCAC Female chihuahua mix - 8400D GCAC Male husky mix - 8408D GCAC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If interested in a pet featured, call Gordon County Animal Control at 706-629-3327 for more information. During the month of September, the adoption fee for both dogs and cats is $25.Available pets may also be viewed online on the Gordon County Animal Control Facebook page or at GCAC, 790 Harris Beamer Road. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Weekend packed with events Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for September 3, 2022 Arrest records from the August 31, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Tesla superchargers coming to Buc-ee's Calhoun gets comeback road win over Creekview Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.