If interested in a pet featured, call Gordon County Animal Control at 706-629-3327 for more information. During the month of September, the adoption fee for both dogs and cats is $25.

Available pets may also be viewed online on the Gordon County Animal Control Facebook page or at GCAC, 790 Harris Beamer Road.

