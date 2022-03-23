Nearly 630,000 people hunt in Georgia. These hunters utilize private lands as well as Georgia’s 104 Wildlife Management Areas.
Georgia is one of the most biologically diverse states in the nation and a great place to hunt. Turkey hunting is a great way to get outside, enjoy this diverse wildlife, and help us manage these populations.
Below are several big changes to this year’s turkey season that you should know:
- Turkey season does not start until April 2, on private properties.
- Turkey season on state owned and operated properties such as WMAs, VPAs, and National Forests, does not open until April 9. Some state properties may open later than this date or be closed at different times during the season. Make sure to check your hunting regulation book for these dates.
- Turkey season still closes on May 15.
The statewide bag limit has been reduced to 2 gobblers per season, with a 1 gobbler per daily bag limit. The bag limit on WMAs, VPAs, and National Forest lands (outside WMAs) is 1 gobbler per area.
If you would like to get out before the above dates, take a child hunting. Youth 16 years of age or younger and mobility impaired persons (confined to a wheelchair, hemiplegia, monoplegia, paraplegia, or single-leg amputation above the knee) can hunt on March 26-27th , 2022. This does not apply to public lands unless otherwise specified. Only the child or impaired person can harvest or attempt to harvest a turkey. Person assisting/calling for these hunters must be licensed. Child or impaired person hunting must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older.
Now that you are caught up on the big changes for this year’s season, here are some more items that you need to insure are completed before you hit the woods. To hunt turkey in Georgia, a hunter must have:
- A valid hunting license
- A valid big game license (included with the purchase of a sportsman’s license)
- A valid harvest record (Additionally, harvest must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours of harvest)
- Have completed a hunter education course (All hunters born after Jan 1, 1961 must complete course before purchasing license. Is not required if purchasing an Apprentice license or short-term license or if hunting on your own land)
Changing the limit to 2 gobblers might seem like a big change to those that have been hunting turkey for years, but remember this change has been made for a reason. These regulations are based on our ability to take a number of birds that will still allow for a sustainable population and provide hunting opportunities for all hunters, you and our future hunters. If we want to continue to have the ability to hunt turkey in our great state, we must be willing and able to adjust to what is needed to manage the wildlife.
If you need any further information on hunting in Georgia, please pick up a hunting regulation book or contact one of these offices:
- Game Management (Armuchee) 706-295-6041
- Law Enforcement (Acworth) 770-529-2424
If you would like to or can help us in protecting our wildlife, please contact us at 1-800-241-4113 on the Ranger Hotline.