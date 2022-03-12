It was an unsuspecting March morning that changed not only America, but also the world.
U.S. Army Private Albert Gitchell, a mess cook, wasn’t feeling well the morning of March 11, 1918. By lunchtime, a hundred more men at Camp Funston in Fort Riley, Kansas, were ill. After a week, it was five times that.
The first wave of the 1918 influenza pandemic, according to the CDC, was “sporadic” and spread “unevenly” throughout the U.S., Europe, and possibly Asia. It wasn’t until the second wave that things were really, truly bad.
Just like the first wave, the second wave emerged during September at Camp Devens, just outside of Boston, Massachusetts. By the end of the month, around a quarter of the camp had been sick, with over 750 deaths.
Camp Gordon, just outside of Atlanta in Chamblee, saw soldiers quarantined on Sept. 18 of that year after they returned from a firing range in Norcross.
“That an entire regiment at Camp Gordon is now strictly in quarantine for Spanish influenza, or ‘Spanish flu,’ as it is commonly known, was yesterday ascertained by a Constitution reporter,” the Atlanta Constitution wrote. “This organization is the Second Infantry Replacement regiment, which developed several cases of what appears to be the new disease, and medical officers immediately placed a strict ban about the entire unit while they maintain a surveillance of the developed cases.”
By October 7, Atlanta had decided to close schools, churches, and more, according to the Influenza Archive. Cases declined going into November, but then spiked again near Thanksgiving and stayed high going forward. It was March 1919 before things were well and truly getting back to normal.
It seems that Gordon County was largely unbothered by the earliest cases of the Spanish flu. Calhoun Times coverage of the pandemic didn’t really appear until October 1918.
It was a busy time for the paper — editor G.W. Tribble was not only covering the devastation of World War I, but also balancing that with coverage on a pandemic. There were no weekly reports on how the county faired, nor were there updated case counts. Coverage was slim — Gordon County was hit, but not hit hard.
However, it was still hit.
October 3 was the first real example of coverage. Information from the Surgeon General at the time, Rupert Blue, told public health officials to work to appeal for aid from the Red Cross, offering volunteer nurses and emergency medical supplies for hard-hit areas.
Another report in that same paper showed Allee Jones, an Atlanta nurse visiting her sister who lived in Gordon County, was “stricken” by the flu, improving, and hoping for a less-eventful vacation.
Yet again in the Oct. 3 paper, there was an obituary for one of Gordon County’s own. Private Oscar Johns, one of Gordon County’s selectmen to Camp Gordon, died of pneumonia there the Friday prior, Sept. 28. With the camp hard-hit by the Spanish flu, it’s likely Johns was the victim of that pandemic.
Coverage continued to be heavy through October. On the 17th, it was reported that the circus in Waycross was closed early due to flu concerns, with employees of the Ringling Brothers show paid off to leave.
Two residents were also reported as gladly recovering from illness — Mrs. J.W. Logan of an unspecified illness of ten to fourteen days, which fits the Spanish flu, and Mr. C.B. Dyar and his family of an attack of influenza.
Oct. 24 saw a step that seems very familiar now — a complete ban on gatherings. All churches, schools, and public gathering places were closed the previous week until further notice.
“While there have been a number of cases in town, most of which have been mild, and all without the complication of pneumonia, which seems to be the fatal part of the disease,” the order in the Calhoun Times read, “there has not been enough to suggest an epidemic — hence the closing orders issued for the town and requested to be observed over the entire county, are preventative rather than curative measures, to be lifted as soon as is indicated that the danger of a possible epidemic is passed.”
The paper also noted that it was hoped that the ban would be lifted by the next week, but was not mentioned again in 1918. That ban saw the postponement of at least one large gathering, the annual convention of the Woman’s Missionary Union in Cedartown.
Former resident W. Henry Gay had his obituary in the same paper, having died of pneumonia after contracting Spanish flu. During his life, he had married “one of Gordon County’s most generally beloved young women” and lived in the county with his grandfather, Rev. E. Culpper.
Also running in the paper at the time were ads for products claiming to cure the Spanish flu. One such was Peruna, a now-discontinued patent medication which claimed to cure “catarrh”, a buildup of mucus in the lungs, which was often blamed as the cause of nearly every illness. Peruna was not effective in curing the flu, and was in fact later marketed as a Prohibition tonic, medications known to contain a large quantity of alcohol and used to skirt Prohibition laws.
Deaths continued sporadically — on Halloween, the paper reported the death of a Rome soldier, Leon Walker, who succumbed to the flu at Walter Reed Hospital, per the Rome Tribune Herald. Walker was part of the U.S. Army’s medical corps, and the 22 year old had been working at Walter Reed to treat his fellow soldiers before his death. He was brought home to Rome to be interred.
Coverage dropped off after October, with Gordon seemingly escaping the very worst of that devastating second surge. Reporting was sporadic through November — on the 14th, reports of YMCA workers helping soldiers by sewing masks, which had been mandated at Camp Gordon, out of gauze.
The 28th of November saw an overseas flu death — Private Jim Wyatt died on Oct. 5 in France, leaving behind his mother, five sisters, and five brothers.
“From a small boy he had built up his reputation, so that when his name was mentioned to those who knew him, and to those particularly that had ever had any dealings with him, they at once thought of a truthful, honest, and straight forward fellow,” read his obituary.
Wyatt had been born and raised in Gordon County.
Coverage for 1918 stopped in early December, on the 5th. A final obituary was published for Oswell Chastain, a 26 year old who died after a two week battle with the flu and pneumonia. He was buried at New Zion, leaving behind a wife and nine siblings.
Finally, there was a warning: an increase in respiratory diseases was likely after the pandemic’s end, and a sharp increase in tuberculosis in Spain and France proved that.
So the pandemic came and went in Gordon County, but nothing to unseat World War I as the top story of the hour. People got sick and yes, they died, but in Gordon County, then holding a population of just under 16,000 per the 1910 Census, it was far less than in most other places in Georgia.
About a century later, though, it happened again.
It’s believed that the first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, may have been December 10, 2019. In November 2021, Dr. Michael Worobey published an extensive article in the journal Science detailing the earliest cases reported, and settling on a female seafood vendor in Wuhan, China.
The first American case was around a month later in Washington state, on January 18, 2020.
March was a busy month for COVID — a pandemic was declared by the WHO on March 11, a national emergency was declared March 13, human trials for the Moderna vaccine began on March 17, and on March 31 Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that even with perfect public health measures, the U.S. would see between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths.
The U.S. has since seen nearly a million deaths. Georgia alone has seen over 30,000 deaths.
Adding to the busy schedule that March kept, Gordon County likely saw its first case on March 1, 2020, according to Georgia Department of Public Health onset date data, and its first death on March 19. In the two years since, cases have raced towards 12,000 and deaths topped 200.
There aren’t any numbers to compare to when it comes to the Spanish flu in Gordon County — the Calhoun Times never reported case counts, but it seems that the Spanish flu took less of a toll in Gordon than COVID.
There have been numerous comparisons between COVID and the Spanish flu. Both are devastating pandemics that claimed numerous lives. Comparisons between data from the two pandemics can be tricky, however.
Per NIH data, case fatality rates for the Spanish flu were upwards of 2.5%. For COVID, Johns Hopkins data cites 1.2% overall — high, but nowhere near the Spanish flu. There have been peaks, though — that same data shows a spike to 2.9% in March 2021, and 2.47% in June 2021.
When looking at data for the 1918 pandemic, it’s very clear that any number provided is an estimate — 675,000 deaths is simply the best approximation that anyone has. Those deaths were also exacerbated because modern medicine was not where it is today.
“With no vaccine to protect against influenza infection and no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections that can be associated with influenza infections,” said the CDC’s website, “control efforts worldwide were limited to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants, and limitations of public gatherings, which were applied unevenly.”
With COVID, there have been unprecedented strides in modern medicine. Vaccines went from research to production faster than any time in history, and there have been numerous drugs and therapies that just weren’t in existence during the Spanish flu. Masks came into the picture quickly, and evolved from simple cloth masks to surgical masks to respirators.
In short, humanity was more prepared this time around. Had COVID hit in 1918, without monoclonal antibodies or vaccines or penicillin to treat secondary infection, it may have been a much different story. When it happens again — not if — it may be a different story that time, too.
Because it will happen again.
Duke University wrote about a study which estimated the yearly probability of a new outbreak. That number is higher than one would like to see — around 2% per year.
Per the university’s article, someone born in 2000 had a 38% chance of seeing a pandemic by 2021.
“The most important takeaway is that large pandemics like COVID-19 and the Spanish flu are relatively likely,” said Dr. William Pan, one of the paper’s co-authors.
The data in that study also shows that the risk of outbreaks is rising, and that another pandemic the size and scope of COVID-19 may happen within a span of 59 years. An event the size of the Spanish flu is an estimated once-in-400-years event.
However, those aren’t proven numbers, and scientists are not fortune tellers. They are merely estimates, and the real thing could happen much later or, startlingly, much sooner.
“When a 100-year flood occurs today, one may erroneously presume that one can afford to wait another 100 years before experiencing another such event,” said Dr. Gabriel Katul, Duke professor. “This impression is false. One can get another 100-year flood the next year.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
For up to date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit cdc.gov or who.int/health-topics/coronavirus.