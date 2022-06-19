The Friends of Resaca Battlefield has announced plans to host Civil War Relic Identification Day Saturday, June 25.
The event will be held between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon, rain or shine at the pavilion at the Resaca Battlefield Historic Site adjacent to I-75 and Ga. Highway 136.
Several local artifact historians and collectors will be there with displays and research materials to assist you in identifying many of the relics you have collected or found around the battlefield in Resaca over the years.
So dust off you artifacts and bring them up and learn a little more about what you have and the 1964 Battle of Resaca and our Gordon County Civil War sites.
The group will also provide you will information on how to preserve these relics and inspect any recovered cannon balls and other projectiles and assist them in the related safety measures needed to safely retain them.
The Friends of Resaca has been a driving force to preserve nearly 1,100 acres of historic sections of battlefield in Gordon County since 1997 and helped establish the Resaca Battlefield Historic Site and the Fort Wayne Historic Site.
Information on how you can be a part in protecting and preserving, or becoming a volunteer with the Friends of Resaca Battlefield will be available on site.
The event will be provided as a free public service for our community.