Friends of New Echota State Historic Site invites the public out for their 2023 Spring Quarter Membership Meeting on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Admission for the meeting is free and will introduce the public to volunteer opportunities available during 2023 at New Echota, as well as FONEHS membership benefits.
A short program by New Echota Site Manager David Gomez will be presented focusing on the early 19th century Cherokee settlement patterns across northwest Georgia, including introductory information about the 1835 Cherokee Census and Cherokee Property Valuations. Conducted just before the Cherokee Removal, known as the Trail of Tears, the 1835 Census and Property Valuations provide a detail view of Cherokee life during the first third of the 19th century.
New Echota State Historic Site is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is a certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. The park facilities include a museum, a retail gift area, a 17-minute orientation film on the New Echota story, 12 historic and reconstructed buildings and the 1.5-mile New Town Creek Nature Trail and picnic tables.
New Echota is located at 1211 Chatsworth Hwy 225, 1 mile north of exit 317, I-75/225. The site is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Regular admission fee of $5.50 to $7 is required for touring the historic grounds, buildings and nature trails.
Friends of New Echota State Historic Site is a chapter of the Friends of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites. For those interested in helping preserve Georgia’s historic and outdoor spaces, Friends of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites has over 50 local chapters across the state that work to promote and preserve Georgia’s historic and natural wonders. Volunteer projects include historic site/building tour guide, trails maintenance, visitor center docent and much more.