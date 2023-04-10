New Echota State Historic Site SIGN STOCK

New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site, 1211 Highway 225.

 Blake Silvers, File

Friends of New Echota State Historic Site invites the public out for their 2023 Spring Quarter Membership Meeting on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Admission for the meeting is free and will introduce the public to volunteer opportunities available during 2023 at New Echota, as well as FONEHS membership benefits.

