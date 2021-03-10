The Gordon County Extension office is set to host a free Northwest Georgia Home Vegetable Garden Workshop March 23.
From 10 a.m. to noon at the Gordon County Extension office, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, Suite 200, UGA Extension Bob Westerfield will share basic gardening information to registered participants.
Due to COVID, in-person seating will be limited to 17, but virtual participation is also an option.
Pre-registration is required, and if participating virtually, a link will be emailed to you once registration is completed.
For in-person patriation, social distancing and mask wearing will be required.
For more information call the Gordon County Extension office at 706-629-8685 or email Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu with "Home Vegetable Garden" in the subject line.