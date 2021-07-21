Students in Calhoun, Gordon County and surrounding areas can receive free school supplies, clothes, shoes, haircuts and more during an upcoming back-to-school event.
The fifth annual Back-to-school Celebration is planned for Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St.
The event, organized by Christian Community Outreach Clothing Closet and Ministry is free and open to the public.
Multiple churches and businesses participate in the event, with each bringing something different to offer the participating children.
In 2020, the event provided hundreds of backpacks to local students.