A former Calhoun resident has published a new children’s book.
C.T. Martin, also known as Cindy Tatum, wrote “Burby Bear’s Surprise Award,” a book about a cheerful bear that gets a big surprise.
Martin’s family left Calhoun when she was 16, but the author fondly remembers her time spent in Calhoun.
She attended Sonoraville Elementary School as a child. After a brief stint in Augusta, her family settled back in Calhoun.
Martin attended Redbud Elementary in 6th grade, and recalls it as where she “first began to seriously write.”
The same year, her father, Reverend Ed Tatum, helped to build the Resaca Church of God.
As a young teen in the mid 1970s, she attended Ashworth Middle School, saying that the school was a joy to attend.
“Some of my most fun and formative years were lived amidst the lovely pastoral beauty and friendly people of Calhoun, Georgia,” said Martin.
Martin said that her book is something that is more than just a story.
“It’s a little book for little hands to help grow big hearts,” she said.
According to Martin, around 75% of the net proceeds will go to organizations such as St. Jude’s and the Easter Seals. Martin is looking to ensure that any further books from the Burby Bear line will be able to do the same.
“We are all waiting and hoping the little bear brings a lot of hope and light to the ones who need it,” said Martin.
“Burby Bear’s Surprise Award” is available online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and iTunes, and is in stores now. More information on the book can be found online at newmansprings.com.