Forest Supervisor Edward Hunter Jr. has signed the Final Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact for the Foothills Landscape Project located on the Conasauga, Blue Ridge, and Chattooga River Ranger Districts of the Chattahoochee National Forest in northern Georgia.
He has chosen Alternative 3 for implementation, which accounts for project realignments including removal of "unsuitable" management prescriptions from consideration for commercial timber harvest, and a shift to a programmatic planning approach. Clarifying information was added to the DN and project record regarding the process for determining when and how projects will be implemented. This guidance more clearly articulates the process in order to:
Demonstrate regulatory compliance with all overarching law, policy, and regulation
Aid in determining when/if additional analysis under NEPA is warranted for any actions within a given implementation area of the Foothills Landscape
Ensure public engagement with stakeholders occurs throughout the lifecycle of the project Provide planning consistency across Forest units
Result in an Implementation Plan(s) that documents the locations and timing of management actions, applicable mitigations (project design features) and adherence to the Decision Notice. These implementation plans should provide adequate documentation required under NEPA for subsequent public scoping and if needed, tiered analyses and decisions.
In addition, a group of stakeholder volunteers are currently working to co-develop the structure of a community-led Foothills Collaborative Group that will help guide implementation of the project. This includes identifying priority areas for projects and best tools and approaches for achieving desired outcomes and monitoring progress.
The DN discusses in detail the decision and rationale. Copies of the DN and FONSI are available upon request or can be downloaded in PDF format from the Forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52509.
This decision was subject to objection pursuant to 36 CFR 218, and a legal notice of the opportunity to object was published on October 27, 2021, in The Times and sent to those who provided comments during the project’s development. Three responses were filed and processed during the 45-day objection period by the objection reviewing officer.
Thank you for your interest in the management of Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest.