For the heart, from the heart

In October of 2022, Dalton resident Scott Hall headed to work in Chatsworth for a meeting.
While driving, he felt something off in his body, and he couldn’t shake the feeling. As a person who doesn’t always seek medical help when he feels sick, Hall decided it would be best to visit the emergency room at AdventHealth Murray to be sure his condition wasn’t serious. He thought he may be having an allergic reaction or sudden illness.
As soon as he was taken back to a room in the emergency department, emergency
physician Thomas Garcia, DO, hooked him up to the heart monitor and saw his vital signs plummet. The emergency team stabilized him and transferred him to AdventHealth Gordon’s cardiac catheterization lab to investigate his heart condition. Andrew McCue, MD, a Harbin Clinic interventional cardiologist, assured Hall that he was going to be okay despite the severity of his situation.
After examining his heart and arteries through a cardiac catheterization procedure, the cath lab team discovered Hall had a 100 percent blockage in his heart on one side and an 85 percent blockage on the other side, which had caused a heart attack. This life-saving procedure works by guiding a thin tube through a blood vessel to the heart to diagnose or treat certain heart conditions. In the same procedure, the cath lab team can put in a stent or balloon in the case of a blockage or active heart attack, resulting in lives saved and better heart function. The team was able to open up Hall’s blockages, and he was admitted to AdventHealth Gordon’s ICU, where he focused on his recovery.
Hall is still recovering from his heart attack and is more appreciative of the people around him. He is grateful for his second chance at life and for his split-second decision to walk into the emergency room at AdventHealth Murray that fateful morning. Hall’s experience is one of many success stories in AdventHealth Georgia’s long history as a cardiac care provider. Together, with AdventHealth Redmond, Advent Health Gordon and AdventHealth Murray are part of a network that provides the entire Northwest Georgia region with state-of-the-art cardiology services.
According to Destiny Howe, the cath lab manager at AdventHealth Gordon, having three coordinated points of heart care access in the Northwest Georgia region is ensuring better outcomes for patients.
“We’re trying not to duplicate a lot of services. The mindset and goal are to expand access to cardiac care,” Howe said. “Heat disease is a big killer, so it’s important to make sure that no matter the zip code, our patients have the same excellent access. They chose to live where they do, so they should have the same opportunity to receive life-saving care.”
Patients presenting to AdventHealth Murray’s emergency department with cardiac symptoms can receive such services as echocardiograms, electrocardiograms and Holter monitoring of cardiac rhythms. Those who are admitted can still receive remote consultations with cardiologists. Or they might be temporarily transferred to AdventHealth Gordon for a nuclear stress test or a heart catheterization before returning to AdventHealth Murray.
“We don’t want to transport a patient away from their support system if we don’t have to,” Howe said. “Things can be treated at Murray if they’re not life-threatening. That doesn’t mean you’re not going to receive the highest level of care. In the cardiac world, waiting means some sort of damage, so if Murray is the closest facility to a patient, they should go there and not put their heart at risk.”
Similarly, AdventHealth Gordon is also a vital component in the system’s ever strengthening network of providers. That facility has a cath lab and can treat STEMI heart attacks, one of the more serious types of myocardial infarctions. Also, cardiologists from Harbin Clinic cover AdventHealth Gordon Mondays through Fridays and can be available on weekends if needed.
“Except for needing open-heart surgery or a pacemaker, there are few reasons to transfer a patient from AdventHealth Gordon to AdventHealth Redmond,” Howe explained. “Over the last several years, we’ve decreased the number of patients that we might have had to transfer in the past. We can keep sicker people closer to home and offer a very competitive, comprehensive cardiac health experience. No matter which facility you show up at, you’ll get the same level of expert care. You’ll have the whole spectrum of cardiology services we offer.”
In the case of a severe heart illness or cardiac event, it is advantageous to have quick and seamless access to Advent Health Redmond. The hospital’s commitment to high level emergency heart care earned it a level three designation by the Georgia Department of Health. This designation is Georgia’s highest level of emergency care and means a hospital can perform open heart surgery and interventional cardiac catheterizations. This means patients can receive emergency heart care close to home when every minute counts.
“It’s about what we bring as a market approach with our sister facilities and sharing information to better care for the whole region,” said Riley Benter, director of outpatient cardiovascular services at AdventHealth Redmond. “The relationship between our facility and AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon means we can share processes and expedite care even further. The process across facilities is so much easier when you’re part of the same company. It’s a great benefit to the rural areas of Northwest Georgia.”
AdventHealth’s network of three regional cardiovascular providers enhances the system’s capabilities as a whole for patients like Hall. He claims that his experiences with AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray’s care teams was life changing.
“The care I received through the whole process, from the team at AdventHealth Murray to the cardiology team at AdventHealth Gordon, was more than I could ever ask for. The nurses in the ICU, the floor staff and each person who helped me were sent by God,” said Hall.
It’s critical to seek care right away if you are experiencing a medical emergency. Call 911 immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms:
♦ Chest discomfort or pain
♦ Jaw, neck or back pain
♦ Lightheadedness or weakness
♦ Shortness of breath
♦ Shoulder discomfort or pain
♦ Nausea or vomiting
♦ Sudden fatigue
Delaying treatment for a possible heart attack can be dangerous and seeking help right away can not only save your life but lead to a faster and better recovery. AdventHealth EMS team members are trained to provide life-saving care for you on the way to the hospital and can also prepare the hospital staff for your arrival, making your transition quicker and easier.