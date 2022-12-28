Those of us with horses dread fireworks.
Those explosions and crackles are exciting for humans, but they can be terrifying for prey animals, and there’s the possibility of resulting accidental injury that could mean thousands of dollars in vet bills.
Just before New Year’s Eve and Independence Day, my Facebook feed fills with posts from equestrian friends formulating safety plans. Some people with young horses put them in stalls and sleep in the barn to monitor them. People in my neck of the woods invariably celebrate with firepower that would put a World War I battle to shame, but my current horses are older and seasoned, so they stay pastured for the night. Outside, they have enough room to move around in case they do react since my barn’s open-air design won’t muffle the noise.
Last July 4, was, fortunately, uneventful — at least in my mind. One of my horses might disagree because, although her herd wasn’t running, she apparently still felt the effects of the fireworks. I awoke early July 5 and walked out on my deck to survey my pasture. I could barely see the horses through the trees, and something urged me to take a closer look. As I walked toward the deck’s edge, I could see Flaire, my big, bay Thoroughbred stretched out in the grass with Ava, her Quarter Horse pasture mate, standing beside her.
Horses do sleep lying down, but it’s unusual to see one completely stretched out for a long period. I wasn’t waiting to find out whether this was a nap or an emergency.
I jumped off the low portion of the deck and went flying toward the pasture in my flip-flops, which tells you how concerned I was — I’m a stickler for correct footwear around horses. I made it to the pasture thinking Flaire would hear me and get up. Nothing. I quickly unlatched the gate and slipped in, and I started yelling her name, getting louder as I approached, the sound of my shoes slapping against my heels puncturing the morning stillness.
The amount of noise I was making should have had her struggling to her feet, so my concern grew as I got closer. Ava politely stepped away as I came up on Flaire, who still hadn’t so much as flicked an ear. This seemed like the opening scene of a horror movie: the half light, the hulking, unresponsive form.
Part of me was completely sure something was wrong and was calmly placing a hypothetical call to my vet. Worst-case scenario meant we wouldn’t be able to influence the outcome here, but we’d still need to investigate the cause. I was 10 steps from her now.
“Flaire, sweetheart!” I yelled, still hoping against hope to rouse her. Nothing.
As I stepped around her huge, supine body, I saw her back legs twitch, but she remained otherwise motionless. There was no blood that I could see. I was even with her head now, and I could hear that her breathing was loud.
“OK, she’s alive,” I told myself. “This could be neurological. Now what?”
“Flaire, honey,” I called loudly, reaching down to touch her neck.
And that’s when she let out a snort and lifted her head, looking at me as if to say, “What did I miss and how did you get here?”
“Oh, thank God!” I breathed, ignoring my inappropriate footwear and stepping in to cradle her enormous head, leaning down to kiss the white star on her forehead and feel the broom-bristle hair of her forelock against my cheek. We stayed like that for long moments as I let relief wash over me and breathed in the essence that takes me back over years and years of sunlit hayfields and busy barns full of good hunters and quiet rides in hushed, covered arenas.
The twitching legs had been Flaire’s version of running in her sleep. The loud breathing was snoring. The lifeless stretch had been full-body relaxation, complete with a stand of weeds as a pillow. I realized that, as herd leader, Flaire had likely stayed awake all night watching for danger and that Ava had been standing watch. Flaire was simply exhausted.
I did an informal Facebook poll recently, and it revealed that my horse-owning friends approach these holidays in a variety of ways. Some shut horses in stalls with radios turned up to drown out the noise, and some leave them out in sturdily fenced pastures and keep an eye on them from their houses like I do. But we all have one thing in common: we dread fireworks.
So, if you’re planning on heavy artillery this New Year’s Eve and you have horse-owning neighbors, consider giving them a heads-up and a timeframe for your festivities. I guarantee they’ll appreciate the notice so they can prepare.