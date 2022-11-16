Find the perfect holiday gift for your loved one at Tot Roost & Teens

Donna Rogers has owned the Tot Roost & Teens store, located at 110 Court Street, for 26 years.
The store has been open since 1943 at the same location, selling clothes for people of all ages, from newborns to preteens and even some junior and ladies wear. Baby registry gifts are also available, along with beautiful gift wrapping.
Rogers and the rest of her staff are excited for the holiday season and will be participating in the annual Calhoun Open House on Sunday.
“We want to remember that the main thing Christmas is all about is celebrating Christ’s birth,” Rogers said. “We always get excited about this season.”
The decorations and special events are all part of what Rogers said makes the holiday season so unique. Likewise, she said her business remains unique after all these years because The Tot Roost is still providing high quality customer service, the latest fashions and great value to the community.
Rogers loves getting the chance to serve customers that once wore Tot Roost clothing as a child and helping them find the perfect gifts for their grandchildren.
On Sunday, Tot Roost will be open from 1-6 p.m. for the open house. Free gift wrapping will be available with purchase for those who opt in. For the rest of the holiday season, Tot Roost & Teens will operate at their normal business hours of Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Our team at Tot Roost & Teens loves to serve our community,” Rogers said. “We consider you as our family and would love for you to stop by for just a chat and a visit.”