The Harris Arts Center has come alive with a forest of trees bearing holiday cheer this Christmas.
The arts center does Christmas Open House a little differently from other downtown shops each year. Instead of offering sales, deals or giveaways, the HAC opens its doors for the annual Festival of Trees silent auction, its most popular fundraiser of the year.
More than thousand people are estimated to visit each season to take a look at the community’s creative twist on holiday décor.
“Some might not know but the Harris Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been around for 23 years. Festival of Trees is one of our biggest fundraisers that allows the arts center to bring more artistic opportunities to our community,” said Executive Director Miranda Bentley. “I’m thrilled at how much support we received this year from everyone. One of my favorite things is to watch and see everyone faces as they walk in for the first time and place bids. It truly puts me in the holiday spirit!”
Included in the festive holiday display of more than 70 entries are table-top Christmas trees, wreaths, locally-crafted pottery pieces, centerpieces, specialty gift baskets, and larger pieces of art. Themes for some of this year’s trees include Grinch themed and traditional trees and décor, as well as items for pets, sports fans and children.
All items will be available for silent auction, which will also continue to feature an online bidding component. Bentley said the online element has taken it up a notch and encourages people to check on their bids all while being at home.
All the items up for auction have been donated or sponsored by local individuals and businesses. The Festival of Trees is sponsored by the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Downtown Development Authority, and Turner Heat and Air.
The final day of bidding will be Sunday, Dec. 11. Harris Arts Center will be open that day to facilitate any late bidders.
“A huge shout to all the elves and donors who help bring this Harris Arts Center tradition to life! The arts center has the best volunteers and donors around and this event would not have happened without each one of them,” Bentley said.
The Harris Arts Center is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Harris Arts Center will also be participating in Holiday Open House.
The HAC will have modified hours during the week of Thanksgiving. Admission is free.