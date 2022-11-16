The Harris Arts Center has come alive with a forest of trees bearing holiday cheer this Christmas.

The arts center does Christmas Open House a little differently from other downtown shops each year. Instead of offering sales, deals or giveaways, the HAC opens its doors for the annual Festival of Trees silent auction, its most popular fundraiser of the year.

