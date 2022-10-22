Ferguson recognized with DAISY Award

Cassie Ferguson, LPN, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Ferguson, a licensed practical nurse at AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun, was nominated by a coworker with the following story:
Ferguson was caring for a patient and learned that the patient had a dream of going to the beach. Ferguson coordinated with teams at the Edna Owens Breast Center and AdventHealth Harris Radiation Therapy Center to help this patient go on vacation with their family. Ferguson coordinated the special project, and the family was grateful for the time spent together.
“I am blessed to work with people like Cassie who have big hearts and go above and beyond every day for our patients. It takes a team to provide our patients with the best care, and the team members of AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun, the Edna Owens Breast Center and AdventHealth Harris Radiation Therapy Center extend the healing ministry of Christ in their daily caregiving of patients,” said the coworker.
If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, call 706-602-7800, ext. 2258.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, go to DAISYfoundation.org.