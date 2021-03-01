Family Connection of Gordon County is excited to announce a competitive mini-grant program to support the work of our partners.
This is an opportunity for eight organizations who are working to improve outcomes for Gordon County children and families to receive a grant of $500.
The grantees should be able to explain how their proposal aligns with the Collaborative's strategies and desired outcomes of "implementing strategies that are aimed at improving child and family well-being with a focus on child abuse and neglect and youth risk-taking."
Applications can be submitted at https://forms.gle/jQu11JCggCsGph5k8 online. The application process will be open the whole month of March.