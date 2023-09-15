Fairmount City Hall STOCK

Fairmount City Hall, 2661 Highway 411.

 File, Blake Silvers

Local readers will have chance to snag a few extra books at a low cost at the Fairmount City Library Dollar-A-Bag Book Sale.

Located at 2661 Highway 411 on the second floor of Fairmount City Hall, the sale is set for Sept. 18, 19, 20, and 23.

