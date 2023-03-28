Fairmount First Baptist Church holding prom dress drive

Fairmount First Baptist Church is accepting prom dresses and accessories for their prom dress drive. Girls will get to come and try on dresses Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Fellowship Hall.
Prom is an important night — and Fairmount First Baptist Church wants to make sure all local girls get their chance to shine.
Right now, the church is accepting donations of prom dresses, new or used, and accessories like jewelry and bags. The end goal is a prom dress try-on this weekend, where girls from across the county can find the dress of their dreams.
Organizer Erika Biggs said that even though this was the first year for this event, they’re already getting requests to do it again. She has been working with pastor Mark Owens to make plenty of space for dress storage to ensure that any remaining dresses can be held over for next year.
“The community needs it,” she said.
Biggs has been incredibly busy with donations. In less than a month, she said around 250 dresses had been donated, as well as a cash donation that allowed them to purchase two dresses and a mirror.
“God is amazing,” Biggs said.
Anyone in need of a prom dress can go to the try-on, Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no questions asked — just go to the Fellowship Hall and join in the event.
Biggs will have the place decorated with handmade table decorations and will provide refreshments, all to make it as memorable a day as possible.
“The most important thing is to make the experience special for the girls,” said Biggs.
Anyone interested in donating a dress can reach Biggs at 706-263-2159.