Fairmount First Baptist Church holding prom dress drive

Fairmount First Baptist Church is accepting prom dresses and accessories for their prom dress drive. Girls will get to come and try on dresses Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Fellowship Hall.

 Contributed

Prom is an important night — and Fairmount First Baptist Church wants to make sure all local girls get their chance to shine.

Right now, the church is accepting donations of prom dresses, new or used, and accessories like jewelry and bags. The end goal is a prom dress try-on this weekend, where girls from across the county can find the dress of their dreams.

