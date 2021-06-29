Fair recognized at Northwest Georgia Region 1 EMS Council awards banquet

Branson Fair of AdventHealth Gordon EMS was recently recognized for his commitment and service to the Gordon County community at the annual Northwest Georgia Region 1 Emergency Medical Services Council Awards Banquet.
The banquet honors emergency medical services providers and stakeholders from Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
Fair was awarded the EMS Region 1 Emergency Medical Technician of the Year.
“He is dedicated, loyal and dependable,” said Donald Bowen, deputy director of AdventHealth Gordon EMS. “Last year, while off duty, Branson witnessed a citizen drive into a parking lot, get out and collapse in sudden cardiac arrest. He immediately pulled into the lot and began CPR and rendering aid. Branson has deep roots in this community and serves with a personal connection.”
Fair has been an EMT with AdventHealth Gordon EMS for six years. He currently holds the position of advanced EMT and is furthering his career by attending paramedic school.
“I am extremely proud of Branson for this accomplishment,” said Mike Etheridge, director of AdventHealth EMS. “We are fortunate to be represented by him.”