The annual parade that rings in the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair will have an even more meaningful theme than usual this year, according to organizers.
"This year the parade falls on the 20th anniversary of 9/11," Gordon County Commissioner Bud Owens said, who is also a fair organizer. "We've decided we're going to rename that parade the 'Patriots Day Parade.'"
Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, this year's parade will coincide with the local Georgia Army National Guard unit's Rough Rider Memorial 5K run, an event serving as a way to remember those from the unit killed in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
"We've invited all of our public safety agencies to participate in that event," Owens said. "Of course, all of our high school bands will be participating. We're working on trying to get the Patriot Guard and American Legion Riders to participate to where it's really a day and opportunity to recognize our local heroes."
In its second year, the Rough Rider 5K welcomes those who want to run, walk or even ruck march, in person or virtually. The race begins outside the George Chambers Resource Center, 1000 Highway 53 Spur, at 7:30 a.m.
Money raised from the 5K will go to the 1-108th Unit Fund to be used for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation events for our Soldiers and their families, according to organizers. Proceeds will also go towards repairs and maintenance to the Rough Rider Memorial Wall at 108th Headquarters, 300 N. River St.
"It can be a really nice day of celebration downtown," Owens said. "I think it'll turn out to be a nice event for the community. I'm excited about it!"
More specific details about the parade planning process will be made available soon, according to Owens.
For more information about the 5K event, visit facebook.com/1st108thCAV, and for updates and information from the facebook.com/nwgafair.