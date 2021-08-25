CALHOUN -- Organizers of the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair say “the show will go on ... but with a few changes to better protect all attendees," according to a release.
This year’s fair -- scheduled for Sept. 10-18 at the Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds off Ga. 53 -- will still take place as scheduled, but with several changes due to the COVID-19 surge.
Organizers say that since the fair all takes place outdoors, the decision has been made to continue on, but with precautions, including handwashing stations as well as the encouragement of social distancing and masks through signage around the fairgrounds.
All carnival ride and game attendants, food staff, volunteers and entertainers have been vaccinated and masks will be available at all entrances.
"Priority will be given to assure attendees can have fun on rides and enjoy all of the great entertainment but still be able to make safe choices," the release said. "The fair will feature rides and attractions for all ages, fair foods, games and fun."
This year's entertainment options will include the Circus Incredible Show. It features Lyric Wallenda of the world famous Wallenda family, as well as Simon Arestov of the famous Moscow Circus Arestov family, who will perform two shows of fear tingling feats nightly.
All American Educational Zoo will be open nightly with over 100 animals to learn about, enjoy and feed. Stage performances will be held nightly featuring local dance groups and performers, all following safety standards.
Helicopter rides will be offered nightly by Chattanooga Helicopter Tours. The helicopter will be sanitized between each ride to assure safety, organizers say.
Livestock and animal competitions are set to continue this year, but will be spaced and limited to local entries only.
FFA, 4-H and Young Farmers will all be participating. Gordon County 4-H will host Scarecrow and Pumpkin Decorating contests. Information is available for entries through the local 4-H.
Food and commercial vendors will be set up nightly outdoors with ample space for display. Registration forms for vendors are available at NwgaFair.com.
Gates will open nightly at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person for ages 6 and older. Unlimited ride armbands may be purchased each night.
Some events cancelled
Due to the resurgence of COVID-19, the fair has cancelled several regular activities to attempt to prevent potential spread, according to organizers.
"The decisions were very difficult due to the history of the fair but are not difficult when matched against keeping everyone safe," the release said.
Due to the limited seating indoors and tight indoor dressing room space there will not be pageants this year.
Blue ribbon contests such as canned goods, homemaker items, quilts, art, photography, flowers and others will not be held since they are registered, displayed and viewed indoors.
Seniors Day and Kids Morning Out Field Trip events will not be held this year due to the close proximity of keeping the children in groups.
Fair parade
This year’s parade is still scheduled for downtown Calhoun, Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. It has been renamed "Northwest Georgia Fair’s Patriot Day Parade."
The parade, featuring local bands and performing groups, will honor public safety agencies, military, veterans and those who have given to our nation through service.
A brief ceremony is scheduled just prior to the parade at the Courthouse to remember those sacrifices made 20 years ago on 9-11. The National Anthem will be sung to start the parade.
The fair will also be honoring active military, veterans and public safety officials with free gate admission on Saturday Sept. 10 after 5 p.m.