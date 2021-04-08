AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Emily Johnson, NP-C, is joining AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park.
Johnson previously practiced at AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road.
Johnson will join Byron Littlefield, DO; Julia Danforth, MD; and Sonia Watley, MD, at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park, which offers a wide range of medical services for the entire family. The care team carefully listens to patients and provides thorough exams and offers solutions to make sure you stay at your best.
Johnson received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing from Kennesaw State University and also completed a post-master’s certification in pediatrics.
To schedule an appointment with Johnson, call AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park at 770-773-9201.