Downtown Farmers Market returns June 6
From staff reports
May 27, 2022

Fox Family Farm sells items at a past year's Downtown Calhoun Farmer's Market.
Cat Webb, FILE

The Downtown Calhoun Farmer's Market will return Mondays from 10-2 on Mondays beginning June 6.

Locals will once again have a chance to grab fresh locally grown fruits and veggies in town this year.

The Downtown Calhoun Farmer's Market is set to return beginning Monday, June 6, and will run each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the Downtown Development Authority Facebook page at facebook.com/downtowncalhoun or website at downtowncalhounga.com for more information about this and other events.