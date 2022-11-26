An iconic piece of downtown Calhoun advertising has new life, thanks to a college art program. 

Recently covered up during a building renovation, a Coca-Cola wall ad on the north side of the historic Singer Building, 201 S. Wall St., now looks as bright and vibrant as ever through the work of University of Georgia art professor Joseph Norman and students other team members from the "Color the World Bright" project. 

