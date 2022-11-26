An iconic piece of downtown Calhoun advertising has new life, thanks to a college art program.
Recently covered up during a building renovation, a Coca-Cola wall ad on the north side of the historic Singer Building, 201 S. Wall St., now looks as bright and vibrant as ever through the work of University of Georgia art professor Joseph Norman and students other team members from the "Color the World Bright" project.
Started by Norman in 2007, the program deploys a team -- mostly made up of current UGA art students -- to various parts of the state to restore old signs and murals that have seen better days. According to Norman, the prep for each project can be quite different. Advertisements like the one recently restored in Calhoun are known as "ghost signs."
"Some of these are governed by historical societies, and there are certain rules that have to be observed," Norman said.
In other cases, the project's scale is dictated by a building owner and their involvement can vary. In the case of the Calhoun Coca-Cola advertisement project, Norman said his group was approached by the Downtown Development Authority.
"We haven't ever really had to advertise," Norman said. "It has always been mostly word-of-mouth."
That organic method keeps Norman and his art students busy enough, who said they have mural and sign restoration projects scheduled well into next year and beyond.
"Just when you think we're kind of cooling off, someone else calls," Norman said.
Calhoun residents may have notices that the downtown Coca-Cola sign on the Singer building just sort of magically reappeared after being covered up during the building's restoration a few years ago, and that's partially true.
"We did that sign on a Saturday (Nov. 19) between about 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.," Color the World Bright Project Manager Katie Brannen said.
That might seem quick for such a tedious historical restoration of an iconic piece of advertising that even the least observant passer by might notice a mistake on, but there's much more to the process than day-of painting.
"The part that you don’t see is the preparation," Norman said. "They do a mountain of prep prior to arriving at the site so nobody on the team is lost or confused about what their responsibilities are, then they attack the process."
CTWB teams are generally well experienced in these types of projects and show up to towns like Calhoun with the proper paint mixes, scaffolding, equipment, and people each time they take on a restoration. Those paint mixes, especially, have been well planned out and follow certain guidelines.
"We can't just go to Home Depot and pick up some paint," Brannen said. "We've done a lot of research into what’s appropriate for each time period."
Brannen said that for Coca-Cola, the team has even consulted with company historians in the past to get the proper colors for various eras of signs.
According to property records, the Singer Building -- currently owned by the Hunt family -- was originally constructed in 1906 and once housed the Peacock Hotel on the second floor. The building's age would lend itself to the possibility of the Coca-Cola painting on its side being a relatively early one.
Norman said the simplicity of the Calhoun sign seems to point to it originating pretty early on because it doesn’t have any other type of insignia like later Coke campaigns.
For the Calhoun project, Brannen said the prep work went off a photo of the sign prior to the building's most recent exterior paint job.
"We worked based on those markers," Brannen said. "We’ll do research on vintage signs from the correct time period, and use the overlay feature in Photoshop for size and ratio."
As for the teams that show up to these projects, Norman said they are the reason the project began in the first place.
"We're not for profit and all proceeds go to the students," Norman said. "The money goes to try and help their lives and push them forward into the next phase. We've also had a ton of support from the Lamar Dodd School of Art over the years, and we've appreciated that."
Norman said funds from past projects have helped pay down student dept, help fund weddings and pay for transpiration, and other life events that can often be speed bumps in the lives of young people. Each project also builds experience for students in the worlds of art and historic preservation.
"Sometimes the projects will turn into a master class where experienced team members will say 'shadow me and watch what I do,' or we'll have a guest," Norman said. "Students run hiring, auditioning, banking ... total organization."
Norman said project managers like Brannen do the bulk of the prep work and planning, and organize a hierarchy of workers on each job site based on experience and skill sets.
"We have an assistant project manager, Alondra Arevalo, and various workers we call things like tender feet, paint monkeys, middle dwellers, sitters, and basket bunnies ... all with love, of course," Norman said laughing.
The most experienced on each crew, such as Brannen, put the finishing touches on each project.
"Katie is the finisher," Norman said. "She's a recent graduate, and is now training two new undergrads to step in and become finishers in the future."
It's this longstanding love of mission and team that has kept the program going for the last 15 years and counting. That, along with that word-of-mouth support from communities across the state has helped to preserve and beautify communities and enrich the lives of the students who do the work.
"We often have well wishers bring out food and drink to job sites," Brannen said, adding that building owners and organizations around Georgia have always been very supportive and appreciative of the project's work.
Norman said during UGA's 2017 Rose Bowl run, a citizen in Madison brought a radio and speakers out to a job site so the students wouldn't miss the Bulldogs that Saturday.
As for the CTWB crew, it's on to the next, but other potential local projects have already found their way onto the team's list, so keep an eye out.