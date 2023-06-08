Downtown Calhoun summer concert series kicks off June 16

Downtown Calhoun's Between the Streets Music and Eats concert series kicks off Friday, June 16.

Local food and music lovers will have several opportunities to enjoy themselves downtown throughout the summer. 

Hosted by the Harris Arts Center, the City of Calhoun Downtown Development Authority and Explore Gordon County, the Between the Streets Music and Eats concert series kicks off in mid-June. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In