As Distinguished Young Woman of Gordon County for the Class of 2022, Aubry Dorsey was one of the high school senior girls from around the state who competed in the program this past week.
Participants were evaluated in the categories of scholastics (25%), interview (25%), talent (20%), physical fitness (15%), and self-expression (15%). In addition to the scored areas, the girls participated in personal development activities and community service projects during the week.
At the state program, Aubry earned a cash scholarship as a Spirit Award winner. The Spirit Award gives the participants, themselves, the opportunity to select someone from their class who best exemplifies the “spirit” of the DYW program.
The winner is someone the girls see as always being her best, true self—a girl who is respectful to others, is genuinely true to who she is, and is always putting forth her best effort. We are so excited that her fellow participants got to meet the Aubry that we all know and love. Aubry’s DYW scholarship awards total nearly $2,000. Aubry, the daughter of Tim and Dana Dorsey of Calhoun, is a senior at Gordon Central High School.
The local committee is excited that she is such a positive ambassador for DYW. Aubry will work with the participants in the Class of 2023 program -- serving as a role model, teacher, etc.
Mya Moffitt, Bartow County’s representative, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia for the Class of 2022 and earned more than $3,500 in cash scholarships during the week’s state-wide program. Gordon County congratulates Mya.
Throughout the next year, Mya will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message, “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.
The 65th National DYW Finals will take place on June 23, 24 and 25, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama.
Mya will travel to Mobile along with 49 other representatives from across the country where she will compete for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022. Georgia’s own Destiny Kluck was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021 at the end of June—earning more than $35,000 in college scholarships.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women of Gordon County, please contact Christa Jones, Chairperson, at gordon@distinguishedyw.org. You can also visit www.distinguishedyw.org to learn more about the many benefits of DYW. If you’re a junior in high school, it’s easy and free to register online to participate!