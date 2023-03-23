Dog-friendly locations across Gordon County

For those living in and traveling through Gordon County, there are plenty of spots that aren’t just for people — but for man’s best friend, too.
History-lovers have two good options in Gordon County — Resaca Battlefield and New Echota.
Salacoa Creek Park welcomes pets and owners to cool off at its beach between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.
For those living in and traveling through Gordon County, there are plenty of spots that aren’t just for people — but for man’s best friend, too.
History-lovers have two good options in Gordon County — Resaca Battlefield and New Echota.
New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Chatsworth Highway, also allows dogs as long as they are on-leash. With wide open space and rich history, it’s certain to be a hit for humans and dogs alike. A small fee is required to enter the historic Cherokee capital, $7 for adults and $5.50 for children.
Those looking for a bit more exercise can visit Resaca Battlefield, 183 Resaca Lafayette Road in Resaca. Their five miles of trails are dog friendly, offering a more challenging excursion. The trail is open Friday through Sunday from dawn to dusk.
There are also two off-leash dog parks within Gordon County.
The city of Calhoun opened its dog park in March 2020 at Calhoun Recreation Department. That park features plenty of activities for dogs, two separate yards for large and small dogs, different types of turf, plenty of benches, and water fountains for pets and owners. The dog park is accessible off of McDaniel Station Road — or by crossing the bridge from the South River Street entrance.
The other dog park is located at Love’s off of Union Grove Road near I-75 exit 310. That is a less-involved, smaller fenced-in dog park without the amenities of the park at the Rec.
One more curious option is the Rock Garden. Located behind the Seventh-Day Adventist church in Calhoun, on-leash dogs are allowed to view the garden’s over 50 sculptures alongside their owners. The Rock Garden is located at 1411 Rome Road.
Another option closer to town is the Harold “Ooky” Faith Memorial Park, 4011 Fairmount Highway. That park has a short, 0.45 mile lighted asphalt trail around its pond. Centrally located near Calhoun Outlet Mall, the park has a convenient location for those looking to get fresh air without having to go off the beaten trail.
To beat the heat this summer, dog owners can visit Salacoa Creek Park, 388 Park Drive in Ranger, and let their dogs splash in the water or walk the mile and a half nature trail. Dogs must be kept on-leash, and there is a small entry fee of $3 for adults and $2 for students. The park is open Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, Friday through Sunday (and Mondays on holiday weekends) from noon to 7 p.m.
People traveling through Gordon County can also find dog-friendly spots: Bucee’s has several stations for pet waste cleanup, and the rest stops on I-75 South near exit 318 and I-75 North near exit 308 both have designated dog walk areas, though visitors should heed signs that disallow pets.
For more information on things to do in Gordon County, visit exploregordoncounty.com online.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.