Time to talk turkey, and some changes in hunting regulations. The Georgia turkey hunting season opens Saturday, April 2.
However, if hunting on public lands, including Wildlife Management Areas and National Forest land, the season opens on April 9. Turkey season ends on May 15, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Bag Limit Change! Hunters will need to note the season bag limit has changed for turkeys for the 2022 season. Only one gobbler may be taken per hunter per day, and a season total of two gobblers. On WMAs and National Forest land (outside of WMAs), the bag limit is one gobbler per area.
“Statewide reproduction in 2020 was slightly below average, which means we might have a slightly lower number of two-year old birds in the woods,” explains Emily Rushton, Wildlife Resources Division wild turkey project coordinator. “But, the good news is that in 2021 we had the highest reproduction we have seen in a decade, meaning that there are many young birds in the woods, and that is a great sign for seasons to come.”
What can hunters expect across state regions this spring? Harvest in the Ridge and Valley and Blue Ridge regions may drop, as reproduction was down in the northern part of the state in 2020. Fortunately, the Piedmont and Upper Coastal Plain regions of the state, where many of our hunters focus their efforts, saw a slight increase in reproduction in 2020, indicating harvest may be up in these areas. The furthest south regions of the state may see a decrease in harvest, as reproduction was down in the Lower Coastal Plain in 2020.
All turkey hunters, including those under 16 years of age, landowners, honorary, lifetime, and sportsman license holders, must obtain a free harvest record each season. Before moving a harvested turkey, hunters are required to immediately enter the date and county on the harvest record, and within 24 hours, must complete the reporting process through Georgia Game Check. More information at georgiawildlife.com/HarvestRecordGeorgiaGameCheck.
Resident youth hunters under age 16 will not need a license. Hunters age 16 years or older (including those accompanying youth or others) will need a hunting license and a big game license unless hunting on their own private land. Get your license at gooutdoorsgeorgia.com, at a retail license vendor or by phone at 1-800-366-2661.
Hunters, did you know that each time you purchase a license or equipment used to turkey hunt, such as shotguns, ammunition and others, that you are part of the greater conservation effort for wildlife in Georgia? Through the Wildlife Restoration Program, a portion of the money spent comes back to states and is put back into on-the-ground efforts such as habitat management and species research and management. So, thank you hunters!
Turkey hunting safety tips
Headed to the woods in search of Ole’ Tom Turkey this Spring? Before going, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division encourages all hunters to take time to review important turkey hunting safety tips.
“Practicing safe firearms handling is the best way to keep yourself, and others, protected while hunting,” advises Jennifer Pittman, statewide hunter education administrator with the Wildlife Resources Division. “Once you ensure that firearms safety practices are in place, you also want to review and practice precautions that are specific to turkey hunting.”
Here are some tips:
- Never wear red, white, blue or black clothing while turkey hunting. Red is the color most hunters look for when distinguishing a gobbler’s head from a hen’s blue-colored head, but at times it may appear white or blue. Male turkey feathers covering most of the body are black in appearance. Camouflage should be used to cover everything, including the hunter’s face, hands and firearm.
- Select a calling position that provides at least a shoulder-width background, such as the base of a tree. Be sure that at least a 180-degree range is visible.
- Do not stalk a gobbling turkey. Due to their keen eyesight and hearing, the chances of getting close are slim to none.
- When using a turkey call, the sound and motion may attract the interest of other hunters. Do not move, wave or make turkey-like sounds to alert another hunter to your presence. Instead, identify yourself in a loud voice.
- Be careful when carrying a harvested turkey from the woods. Do not allow the wings to hang loosely or the head to be displayed in such a way that another hunter may think it is a live bird. If possible, cover the turkey in a blaze orange garment or other material.
- Although not required, it is suggested that hunters wear blaze orange when moving between a vehicle and a hunting site. When moving between hunting sites, hunters should wear blaze orange on their upper bodies to facilitate their identification by other hunters.
For more hunting information, visit georgiawildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources.
Before you go
Do you need hunter education before heading out in pursuit of a gobbler? You have options! Hunters in need of the Georgia hunter education course can choose to go completely online or attend a classroom course, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“In 2021, over 16,000 people completed the Georgia hunter education course – either online or in a classroom,” says Jennifer Pittman, statewide hunter education administrator with the Wildlife Resources Division. “Offering both classroom and online options give students the choice about what works best with their schedules, especially those with time constraints.”
The five available online courses each require a fee (from $19.95 - $29.00) but all are “pass or don’t pay” courses. Fees for these courses are charged by and collected by the independent course developer. The DNR classroom course is free of charge.
Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after January 1, 1961, who:
- Purchases a season hunting license in Georgia.
- Is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision.
- Hunts big game (deer, turkey, bear) on a wildlife management area.
The only exceptions include any person who:
- Purchases a short-term hunting license, i.e. anything less than annual duration (as opposed to a season license).
- Is hunting on his or her own land, or is a dependent hunting on land of his or her parents or legal guardians.
For more information, go to georgiawildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation or call 706-557-3355.