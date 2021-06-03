The annual Dixie Highway Yard Sale kicked off Friday, June 4, and runs all weekend.
Following a 90-mile path along Old Dixie Highway from Ringgold, through Rocky Face, Tunnel Hill, Dalton, Resaca, Calhoun, Adairsville, Cassville, Cartersville, Emerson and Acworth, the event is a collection of hundreds of individual yard sales along the way.
Dozens of tents and sites are expected to be set up each day along Highway 41 through Gordon County.
The Dixie Highway 90-mile Yard Sale was created in 2006 to celebrate the simpler times and historic communities along the Dixie Highway in Northwest Georgia.
Originally just a weekend event, in 2008, coordinators officially added Friday as a sale day, making this an annual three-day event on the first full weekend each June.