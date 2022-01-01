There’s a historic program in Gordon County aimed at netting scholarships for girls and teaching them core life skills.
Started in 1958 as America’s Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women is an organization seeking to help high school girls to follow their dreams of higher education.
Girls involved in the current program will learn “life skills” that match the organization’s five pillars: healthy, responsible, studious, ambitious, and involved. They learn to eat healthy and exercise, be fiscally responsible, study, set ambitious goals, and offer support to the community.
This all culminates in a showcase, where they are judged on talent, academics, physical fitness, self-expression, and on an interview.
“We try not to call it a pageant!” said Gordon County Program Chair Christa Jones.
Though part of the judging process takes into account the physical fitness of the student, Jones pointed out that there is a large focus on the student’s academic prowess.
“Twenty-five percent of (their score) comes from their grades,” Jones said.
The Gordon County chapter began in 1959 and, according to Jones, Carol Johnson Nance won that year.
There were a few false starts — after the 1959 program, there was not another until 1963, and there was also no project from 2006 through 2012.
Jones, a former DYW winner herself, got involved with the Gordon County chapter in 2013. In 1986, she participated in the DYW showcase in Alabama and won locally.
“That whole experience paid for my first two years of college,” said Jones.
The Gordon County chapter had dissipated due to lack of interest, and Jones was offered to head it up by the state. With a little help from Bartow County, she got the program back on its feet and, except for 2017, it has been running ever since.
Gordon County has even won state twice, with two local students winning in 2018 and 2019.
“We’re continuing on strong,” Jones said.
The program originally started with over 20 members and has slowly dwindled, so Jones is always looking for the next generation of girls to join. Historically, a large number of DYW members have come from a “little sister” program — DYW members sponsor freshmen or sophomores who then join the seniors on stage for part of their routines.
“That’s actually how the majority of the participants we had got involved,” said Jones.
Right now, there are six participants: Ariel Davis and Emily Cook from SHS, Catherine Hughes and Lynna Nguyen from GCHS, and Elaine Higgins and Graycen Nudd from CHS.
Students can also apply via the Gordon County DYW website, or can reach out to their counselors at school for more information. Typically, according to Jones, counselors will get information on the DYW program in August and disperse that information from there.
Jones also made it clear that donations are the only way for DYW to keep providing cash scholarships to their members. Those interested can donate on Venmo @DYWGordonCountyGA or can donate via the DYW website.
This year’s showcase for the Class of 2023 will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at the GEM Theatre, 114 N Wall St.
For more information on the Distinguished Young Women of Gordon County or to donate online, visit gordon.ga.distinguishedyw.org.