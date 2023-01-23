Distinguished Young Woman '23 and CHS Book Club donate CAREcart to Boys and Girls Club

Graycen Nudd, Georgia’s Distinguished Young Woman from the class of 2023, and the Calhoun High School Book Club recently donated a CAREcart to the Boys & Girls Club of Calhoun. Afterward, students read books to the children at the Boys & Girls Club.
“The ultimate goal of CAREcarts is to share books and promote reading,” said Nudd. “By starting with the children at the Boys and Girls Club, we are encouraging the enjoyment of reading and literature.”
As part of the Distinguished Young Woman’s Be Your Best Self initiative, Nudd used her platform to create the CAREcarts concept by sourcing used or new book carts and supplying them with donated books and placing them in strategic areas throughout the community. Her first CAREcart was donated to the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center, where patients who are undergoing treatments can have access to their choice of several shelves of books if they’d like something to read. Nudd selected the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center because she is currently participating in work based learning at the cancer center.
“If something as simple as a good book can provide relief and escape for a cancer patient, it’s the least we can do to help,” said Nudd.
Nudd founded the Calhoun High School book club in 2021 and serves as president. Sponsored by Jenny Chadwick, the CHS book club meets regularly to discuss books and themes and to promote reading and literacy among young people.
Nudd is scheduled to graduate from Calhoun High School in May and will participate in the Distinguished Young Woman national showcase in Mobile, Alabama, in June. She plans to attend Vanderbilt University in the fall where she will major in Human Organizational Development. She hopes the CHS book club continues after she graduates.
To donate books to the CAREcarts project, please drop them off at AdventHealth Gordon Resource Building 2.