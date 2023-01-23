Distinguished Young Woman '23 and CHS Book Club donate CAREcart to Boys and Girls Club

Graycen Nudd, Georgia’s Distinguished Young Woman from the class of 2023, and the Calhoun High School Book Club recently donated a CAREcart to the Boys & Girls Club of Calhoun. Afterward, students read books to the children at the Boys & Girls Club.

“The ultimate goal of CAREcarts is to share books and promote reading,” said Nudd. “By starting with the children at the Boys and Girls Club, we are encouraging the enjoyment of reading and literature.”

