Diego DeHaro, PA-C, joins AdventHealth Medical Group AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Diego DeHaro, PA-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
DeHaro joins Stephen King, MD; Jeffrey Kovacic, MD; Adam Land, MD; Anne-Marie Goble, FNP-BC, RNFA; Mark Meyer, PA-C; and Josh Slatky, PA-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine’s Calhoun, Chatsworth and Ellijay locations. The Orthopedic Care team specializes in the care of bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles and nerves, so you can get back in motion to work and play.
DeHaro earned his Bachelor of Biological Sciences from Dalton State College. He completed his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from AdventHealth University. DeHaro also speaks Spanish and is a certified physician assistant through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family at Disney and is passionate about football, soccer, CrossFit and dancing.
To schedule an appointment with DeHaro at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Calhoun, please call 706-602-3100. For more information on our Orthopedic Care services, visit AdventHealthGordon.com/ortho.