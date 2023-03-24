Diagnosing lung cancer early can save lives

Just because someone stopped smoking, maybe even years ago, that doesn’t mean they are no longer at risk to develop lung cancer.

Atrium Health Floyd can now help you put your mind at ease or catch the cancer at an early stage so the chances increase of it being treated effectively.

