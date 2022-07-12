Dr. Mike Blackmon (center) prepares to cut the ribbon on his new Devonwood Dental practice, 705 Red Bud Road, Suite A. The office is open Monday — Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 762-538-2095.
Devonwood Dental, 705 Red Bud Road, Suite A, will be serving local vets later this month by providing free emergency dentistry services.
Newly opened in early May, Devonwood Dental is run by Dr. Michael Blackmon, who has 25 years of experience and counting. Blackmon previously had an office in Rome, and now intends to stay in Calhoun for the rest of his career.
Blackmon will offer his services on Friday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in his Calhoun office. Those interested should bring proof that they are military, whether a veteran or active duty.
Emergency dentistry offered includes filling or extracting broken teeth, repairing existing fillings, addressing toothaches, and more. Blackmon will be unable to provide more extensive work such as crowns or veneers.
Those with certain conditions, such as clotting disorders, and those needing more extensive work may not be able to be seen, He does, however, hope to address as many concerns as he can, time and patient health permitting. Members of the military, he says, often have a hard time getting scheduled for dental care.
"They get kind of lost in the VA shuffle," said Blackmon.
Right now, with his office just starting up, Blackmon's got plenty of time - and he's using that time to give back.
For more information, call Devonwood Dental at 762-538-2095.