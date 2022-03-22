“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” Executive Director Kay Sims said.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning.
These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers that really matter. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law.
The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography. Team Two will be Lily Stephens and Will Eickman. Lily is the daughter of Ritchie Stephens and Dr. Keri Hogan. She has five siblings: Galen, Elliot, Hogan, Bennet, and Atticus. A senior at Calhoun High School, Lily is one of the most experienced dancers in the competition. Her partner, Will Eickman is the son of Timothy and Michele Eikman. He has three siblings: Drew, Nate and Annie. He is a senior at Calhoun High School.
Lily danced for twelve years at City Ballet. Once in high school, she joined musical theatre and continued dancing. She is President of Troupe 2940 and acted as dance captain for the last two years. She is one of the four Drum Majors for Calhoun High School’s Marching Yellow Jackets. Lily is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. She is an AP Scholar. She plans to attend Auburn University, following a pre pharmacy track to get a degree in biochemistry before attending pharmacy school.
Lily has received many accolades but is particularly proud to be International Air Guitar Champion as declared by Carnival Cruise lines. She currently works part-time at The Prescription Shop.
Like Lily, Will Eickman is an excellent student at Calhoun High School, where he will soon complete his senior year and graduate among the top five in his class. He has not yet decided what university he will attend but has been accepted by Georgia Tech and Auburn. He serves as Treasurer of the Student Body. He is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society and is an AP Scholar.
Unlike Lily, he has virtually no dance experience. His training includes one week at a studio when he was six years old. He also wrote, directed, and starred in his own homemade movie when he was five years old. He and his family attend St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rome.
Will is a member of the band and musical theatre. He is a State Literary Champion. He is captain of the Calhoun High School swim team, where he recently placed as State Breaststroke Champion and helped the team claim 2nd place statewide.
Tickets went on sale Saturday for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.