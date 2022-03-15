“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers making up the group that really matters. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Team One will be the show’s only brother-sister team: Selah and Adrian Galyean, the children of Hugh and India Galyean and the siblings of Ava Montgomery and brother-in-law Holden Montgomery. Both are talented performers enrolled at Calhoun High School. Selah is a freshman while Adrian is a junior, but both are very experienced performers. Selah is involved with the Calhoun High School Theatre Program.
She danced at Rome Civic Ballet for eleven years and has performed in Xanadu as Kira, in Grease as Jan, and in Into the Wood as Little Red. She is a member of Resaca Church of Christ. She names her mother, Indian Galyean, as her mentor. She considers herself the funniest member of her family.
Adrian Galyean also considers himself the funniest member of the family and is annoyed when his younger sister Selah claims that title. He accidentally shot fireworks at Andy Baxter’s car once and thinks that is much funnier than anything Selah ever did. He is involved with Calhoun Theatre and Quartet.
He is proud to have been elected Class President and chosen as a literary soloist. Adrian also names their mother as his inspiration. India Galyean is one of the singers in the Dexter Thomas Band, which will provide live music for the dancers.
Tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows.