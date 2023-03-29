Dancing With the Stars: Reese Davis and Ryder Smith

After a successful inaugural year, “Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun” is back with a new cast of dancers — 20 local high school students — and they are excited to give the audience another fun-filled, high-energy show on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Showtimes for both performances are at 7 p.m.
Ten dance teams will compete for trophies, college scholarships, and bragging rights in the second annual event, sponsored once again by The Fountains — Calhoun.
“The Fountains — Calhoun is so proud and honored to once again be the presenting sponsor of Dancing with the Stars — Calhoun for 2023. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Carmen Green, Executive Director.
The ten couples competing this year are Danika Morton and C.J. Hawkins, Ansleigh Quarles and Rance Smith, Kaycee Doan and Nathan Fuller, Mary Jane McKinnon and Caden Williams, Chloe McFarland and Cam Curtis, Reese Davis and Ryder Smith, Graycen Nudd and Dustin Kerns, Banks Land and Issac Brooks, Belinda Counsell and Kaleb Ray, and Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford.
“We have some fun surprises in store for this year’s event,” said Andy Baxter, speaking on behalf of the event organizing team. “But as always, the dancers will be the stars of the show.”
Reese Davis and Ryder Smith will compete this year as Couple #6. Reese, a senior at Sonoraville High School, is the daughter of Jason and Crissy Davis. She has one sibling: Raye Davis.
Ryder is also a senior at Sonoraville High School and he is the son of Bryan and Robin Smith, and Stacy and Virginia Hensley. He has five siblings, including his twin brother, Rance, who is also competing in the show this season. His other siblings are Ramsey Smith, A.J. Hensley, Zach Hensley, and Trent Hensley.
Reese is a member of the Beta Club and plays on Sonoraville High School’s softball and tennis teams. She also runs Cross Country at SHS and is an FCA Leader. She was a member of the Homecoming Court at SHS for four years and has received both a Health award and Work-Based Learning Award during her time at SHS.
Ryder is also a very active student. He has served as a Student Body Section Leader while attending SHS. He is a member of the Beta Club and was selected as a Homecoming Court Representative. Outside of school, he has worked with Builders for Christ and served as a volunteer at Morning Pointe and Grace Church.
Neither Reese nor Ryder have any formal dance training, and both are competing in the show for the first time. Recently we got the chance to talk to both of them about this experience.
Q: How did the two of you decide to enter Dancing With The Stars — Calhoun?
“I knew I wanted to do it but my boyfriend would not be my partner, so I was talking about it to one of my friends one day, and I told her that I wish one of the twins would do it. Then the very next day Ryder’s sister messaged me about it. ” — Reese
“Yes, my sister and my mom have always wanted me to do it, and I was iffy about it at first, because I don’t dance at all. But I finally told them ‘Maybe — but I don’t know who I would dance with’ and my sister suggested Reese, and I said ‘Well get her on board with it.’” — Ryder
Q: Tell us about your dance for this year’s competition.
“We are dancing to ‘Cooler Than Me’ by Mike Posner. It’s a hip-hop style dance choreographed by Hollie Stewart, and it is very, very fast!” — Ryder
“Yes there is a lot happening in our dance, and I am planning to wear a hot-pink flowy-type flapper girl dress, and we still aren’t sure what Ryder is going to wear yet, but probably something with hot pink on it and very flashy.” — Reese
“Yeah, I will wear whatever they tell me, because I am not good at that stuff.” — Ryder
Q: What are you most nervous about for the show?
“Definitely our partner dance. It terrifies me just thinking about it. I can get up and speak in front of thousands of people, but just the thought of dancing in front of hundreds of people — my hands are already sweating just thinking about it.” — Reese
“It’s the same for me. Our individual dance worries me, just because I think a lot of people are expecting a lot out of us, because we have been practicing a long time. I am afraid we are going to get up there and mess something up.” — Ryder
Q: Were you familiar with Michael Jackson’s or Janet Jackson’s music prior to hearing the music from the group number (which is a mash-up of songs by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson)?
“No, not really.” — Ryder & Reese
Q: Do you have a favorite song from the group number?
“The easiest part of the dance is during the first song (Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough) so that’s probably my favorite.” — Reese
“I like the song that the guys dance to, (Bad) because we get to do all of the cool Michael Jackson moves in it.” — Ryder
Q: What do you think about competing against your identical twin brother?
“It’s definitely going to be interesting. Even though we look alike, our dances are nothing alike at all! Their song is completely different and has a different groove, so I think people will be able to remember us individually!” — Ryder
“Yes, we don’t care if we win the competition or not, as long as we beat Rance and Ansleigh, we will be happy!” — Reese
Q: What are you most excited about for this year’s show?
“I love the group number. Even though it is super hard, it is so much fun, and I can’t wait to see it all come together at the very end.” — Reese
“That’s what I am most excited for, too — to see it all come together after all the hard work we have put into it.” — Ryder
To see Reese and Ryder, along with the other couples, purchase tickets by going online to dwtscalhoun.ludus.com beginning Saturday, March 18, when ticket sales open to the public, or email dwtscalhoun@gmail.com for more information.