“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers making up the group that really matters. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Team Five will be Presley Gross and Brendan Gray. Both attend Calhoun High School and are wrapping up their senior years.
Presley is the daughter of Vincent Gross and Debra Michelle Thomas. Gray is the son of Lee and Kim Gray. Presley is the youngest of seven children in her family while Brendan is the second of four.
An experienced dancer and performer, Presley studied ballet, pointe, tap, and jazz at City Ballet. She took dance lessons for eleven years and five years of theatre. She received an outstanding dancer award in 2015, a shining star award for cheer and first place for SkillsUSA in Audio/Video. She sang the National Anthem at a Rome Braves game.
Presley has always dreamed of being an NFL cheerleader. She has participated in Varsity Competition, Football and Game Day Cheer during high school.
Presley attends Calvary Baptist and Rock Bridge Churches. She went viral on tik-tok her sophomore year and is obsessed with her 16-year-old chihuahua named “Sugars”. She considers LaRae Pennel, her dance instructor, a mentor.
Brendan is not a dancer but is an accomplished athlete. He plays on the Calhoun High School Football and Basketball teams. The football team was state runner-up in the 2021 GHSA 5A Classification. His basketball team made it to the Final Four in February. Brendan is committed to Berry College and will play football on a scholarship.
Brendan considers Mrs. Hughes, his Graphic Design Teacher, as a second mom. He says it drives him crazy when Peyton Law says he is a better basketball player. He was born in Colorado.
Tickets went on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.