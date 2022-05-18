“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers making up the group that really matters. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Team Ten will be Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa.
Both are seniors at Calhoun High School. Marlee is the daughter of Eric and Autumn Jackson and the older sister of Kinsley. Eugenio is the son of Humberto Chapa and Elizabeth Gavan. He has two siblings, Emiliano and Roberta.
Marlee is a life-time member of Calhoun First Baptist Church, where she has participated in a number of its programs and activities. She has been a very active student during her four years at Calhoun High School, serving as drum major since tenth grade.
A talented performer, Marlee has been involved with the school’s drama program. She has studied dance for thirteen years and has seven years of theatrical experience. This will be her second appearance in Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars.
Marlee considers Band Director Larry Brown her mentor and says she couldn’t have made it through high school without him. She is obsessed with the High School Musical movies and soundtracks and has an irrational fear of roaches.
Euguenio has been equally busy during his high school career. He has been involved with high school theatre, which he became interested in during seventh grade. A talented student, he is a member of the National Honor Society and is an AP Scholar with Distinction. He is fluent in Spanish.
Eugenio says that he cannot stand being in a messy environment and that to concentrate, he would have to clean and organize the space. He has a fear of losing things he cannot control: vision, hearing and mobility.
Tickets went on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.