“Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will put twenty-two local high school students onstage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Eleven dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers making up the group that really matters. Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Team Three will be Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer. Both attend Calhoun High School, where Madeline will soon complete her senior year and Jacob will wrap up tenth grade.
Madeline is the daughter of Carmen Erwin. Jacob is the son of Christy McBrayer and the brother of Nikki King, Jon Ross and Katlyn. Erwin is a very experienced dancer and a former contestant. She studied dance at City Ballet from 3 to 14. She holds membership with the Screen Actors Guild. She is a majorette and is involved with the drama program. She also belongs to the National Honor Society, HOSA, Beta Club, Spanish Honors Society. She is a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church.
Erwin previously helped raise $5,000 for United Way and considers Michelle Frix Ward her mentor. She is terrified of spiders and half-heartedly resents being teased over her vegetarianism. She was recently accepted by the University of Georgia and will begin her studies there in the fall.
McBrayer also participates in the drama program. An exceptional student, he is a member of the National Beta Club, is enrolled in Accelerated Honors Classes and tutors elementary students in Reading and Math. He volunteers at Calhoun Primary School for special events.
McBrayer was a Region Champion for One Act and placed 3 rd in the state for his performance in “Singing in the Rain”. He had the star role of Danny in “Grease” and played the father in “Bye-Bye Birdie”. He was the king in “Once Upon a Mattress” and an ensemble member in “Singing in the Rain”.
McBrayer considers Dr. Marcus, his Geography Honors teacher, an academic mentor. He is not afraid of spiders but is afraid of Erwin’s driving. He has a habit of creating words and using them in sentences.
Tickets went on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.